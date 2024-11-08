New York Mets fans won’t be pleased about this latest Juan Soto free agency rumor

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

New York Mets fans won’t take too kindly to this rumor.

While fans dream of Juan Soto in Queens next season, a new report suggests a top team executive may be reluctant to match the record-breaking contract Shohei Ohtani received from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Mets executive reportedly doesn’t want to give Juan Soto record-breaking money

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns appears unwilling to offer Soto a $700 million contract.

“The Mets’ winter strategy is the biggest mystery among executives. They don’t believe that David Stearns, president of baseball operations, is interested in keeping Alonso for $200 million or paying Soto close to $700 million,” Nightengale wrote. “They believe he’s much more interested in spreading the money around to address numerous areas by signing [Christian] Walker – or perhaps moving Mark Vientos to first base and finding a third baseman like Alex Bregman.”

However, Stearns’ reported hesitation may not reflect team owner Steve Cohen’s position.

The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports Cohen will personally meet with Soto and agent Scott Boras next week. The Mets have approximately $180 million coming off their payroll heading into 2025, and Cohen’s financial resources could accommodate Soto’s salary demands.

Soto delivered an MVP-type season with the New York Yankees after coming over from the San Diego Padres in a trade prior to the 2024 season. He had 41 home runs, 128 runs scored, 109 RBI, a .989 OPS, and a 7.9 WAR.

On top of the Yankees and Mets, other teams interested in Soto, according to Nightengale, are the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.

