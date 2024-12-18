Latest MLB free agency rumors reveal Chicago Cubs’ next move after Bellinger trade

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last week, the Chicago Cubs made a move that had been discussed for several months by trading former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in exchange for Cody Poteet. The transaction cleared Bellinger’s $25 million salary off their 2025 payroll, opening up some more room in Chicago’s budget.

Now, it’s up to the front office to determine how the Cubs can best utilize their sudden surplus of money, but one insider already has a strong idea of which direction Chicago is heading in next.

Chicago Cubs rumors point them to free agent relievers

After an 83-79 season that saw them finish in second place of the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs could look in multiple directions to upgrade their roster. Yet, it doesn’t look like the front office is looking to find a replacement for Cody Bellinger’s production in their batting lineup. Instead, Chicago appears fixated on addressing their bullpen.

According to top MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Cubs are “looking at free agent relievers as one area to apply their new financial flexibility after the Cody Bellinger trade.”

Some teams generally try to avoid shelling out bigger contracts to relievers in free agency unless they’re just a piece or two away from competing for a World Series. Yet, Morosi’s report indicates that Chicago is ready to spend in an effort to significantly upgrade the Cubs’ bullpen.

While there’s no indication of which relievers the Cubs are targeting, there are still several unsigned arms looking for a new home in 2025.

