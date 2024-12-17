8 Winners/Losers In New York Yankees’ Trade For Cody Bellinger, Including Aaron Judge And Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have found their new outfielder to replace Juan Soto. The Yankees acquired former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and $5 million in cash from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet. This move will have a domino effect across both organizations. Let's take a look at the eight winners and losers from the trade.

Winner: New York Yankees

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees got the outfielder they needed to help replace Juan Soto after he left for the New York Mets for a record-breaking $765 million deal. The 29-year-old Bellinger will bring Gold Glove-caliber defense to center field, and his left-handed bat should play well at Yankee Stadium's short porch in right field. Their top five of the lineup could look like Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Aaron Judge, Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton — and that's before they sign a first baseman.

Loser: Chicago Cubs

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It was going to be hard for the Chicago Cubs to get much for Bellinger because of his contract, as he's owed $27.5 million in 2025 and a $5 million buyout. He also has a $25 million player option for 2026. The Cubs received a low-leverage pitcher in Cody Poteet. The Cubs recently traded for All-Star Kyle Tucker, but it would've been a stronger lineup with both Bellinger and Tucker.

Winner: Cody Bellinger

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger is surely smiling, going from a third-place Cubs team to the American League pennant-winning Yankees. Bellinger will be hitting in a lineup with reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The left-handed-hitting Bellinger should also be able to take advantage of the short porch in right field. He hit 18 home runs in 2024. Don't be surprised to see that number rise to between 25 and 30.

Loser: Alex Verdugo

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Bellinger in New York, Alex Verdugo's time in the Bronx is essentially over. Verdugo struggled mightily offensively with the Yankees in his only season and received much of the fans' ire. He had a paltry .647 OPS and 83 OPS+, meaning he was 17% worse than the average MLB hitter. The Yankees' 2025 outfield will consist of Bellinger, Judge, and Jasson Dominguez.

Winner: Aaron Judge

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Bellinger expected to man center field, Aaron Judge will be able to switch back to right field. Playing center can cause more wear and tear on the body, and Judge's defense will improve going to right. The reigning MVP had a -12 defensive runs saved playing center in 2024.

Loser: Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another game-changing outfielder is off the board for the Philadelphia Phillies. Going into the offseason, the Phillies were looking to upgrade their outfield offense, but they have yet to make a move. After failing to bid for Soto and not making an adequate trade offer for Tucker, they now see Bellinger going to the Bronx. There's still plenty of offseason left, but fans are getting antsy for the Phillies to make a move that will get them over the postseason hump.

Winner: Seiya Suzuki

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

With Bellinger out of Chicago, it most likely means outfielder Seiya Suzuki is sticking around. Reports floated that Suzuki was on the trading block, but it would be hard to see the Cubs parting with him after trading Bellinger. Over three seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki has slashed .278/.354/.470 with 55 home runs, 203 runs scored, 193 RBI, and a 128 OPS+.

Loser: San Francisco Giants

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports