New Yorks Mets rumor claims they’re strongly pursuing another star reportedly at top of New York Yankees wish list

Could the New York Mets win the free-agent sweepstakes for another player at the top of the New York Yankees’ wishlist? A new report suggests the team is among the finalists for a two-time All-Star.

The last few weeks in New York baseball have been eventful. For weeks, the Yankees have been looking to fight off a slew of wealthy clubs trying to lure away superstar outfielder Juan Soto. While the Yankees were always the favorite, the worst-case scenario for the Pinstripes became a reality. And the four-time All-Star took his talents crosstown to the Mets for 2025 and beyond.

Related: Juan Soto goes into surprising detail why he spurned New York Yankees for New York Mets during introductory press conference

In the fallout of their surprising and crushing loss in MLB free agency, the Yanks have made a pair of big moves. First by inking Atlanta Braves All-Star pitcher Max Fried to a $218 million deal. And then trading for elite Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. Yet, both clubs are not expected to be done with big additions this offseason.

There are still quite a few high-impact stars remaining in free agency. One player the Yankees have been linked heavily to in recent days — and even during the season — is Houston Astros great Alex Bregman. However, KPRC 2 Houston MLB reporter Ari Alexander claims the team could again be in a free-agent battle with their crosstown rival.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

New York Mets reportedly making a strong push for Alex Bregman

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Houston is still in play to bring back their star third baseman, two league sources tell KPRC 2,” Alexander wrote. “They are still battling at least three large payroll clubs and a Detroit Tigers team that beat Houston in the 2024 Wild Card Round.

“The Astros, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox are said to show continued interest in Bregman, league sources say. Those four teams have been characterized by one source as ‘the strong four.’ With the Detroit Tigers still interested, according to another source.”

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $200 million

Many wondered if the New York Mets would pass on another huge contract this offseason. Since Bregman reportedly is looking for a multi-year deal worth over $200 million. However, this shows they are very serious about winning a championship in 2025 and beyond.

Bregman would slot into third base. Young star Mark Vientos would then move over to first base to replace All-Star slugger Pete Alonso. Bregman appeals to New York for his all-around talents. But also because of his reputation for playing well in the postseason.

Related: New York Mets rumor claims Pete Alonso open to defecting to specific rival if NYM ‘don’t seriously engage with him’