New York Mets rumor claims Pete Alonso open to defecting to specific rival if NYM ‘don’t seriously engage with him’

A new report suggests that if the New York Mets don’t make a real effort to try and re-sign Pete Alonso, the slugger has no problem taking his talents to a specific hated rival in 2025 and beyond.

This has been a busy last couple of weeks for the Mets. After coming a couple of wins short of reaching the World Series in October, New York was always expected to be aggressive in improving the roster for next season. And they have done exactly that in recent days.

Last week they made a pair of intriguing moves to fill holes in their starting rotation when they signed veteran innings eater Frankie Montas and former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes. They then followed that up with agreeing to the biggest contract in sports history with Juan Soto. However, that won’t be the end of the Mets’s moves this offseason.

The team has a decision to make when it comes to first base. Homegrown star Pete Alonso is one of the biggest names left on the free-agent market. They could either re-sign him or look for his replacements. The organization has claimed publicly they want “The Polar Bear” back in Queens next season. However, the two sides got nowhere close to a new contract during negotiations over the last year.

That is why there has been a lot of speculation about Alonso wearing a different uniform in 2025. And a new report adds more fuel to rumors he could head to a nearby rival this winter.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Pete Alonso is interested in leaving New York Mets for New York Yankees

On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman took a look at the New York Yankees pursuit of Cody Bellinger to be their new first baseman next season. However, he also looked at players they could pivot to if a Bellinger trade falls through.

One of them was New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. A player who has been linked to the Yanks as a potential replacement for Anthony Rizzo for weeks. However, little has been said about whether Alonso would actually go to the proverbial dark side and join the pinstripes. Well, Heyman claimed the 30-year-old “is said to have some interest in going to the Yankees if the Mets never seriously engage with him.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Seven years, $220 million

While there have been differing reports about the Yankees’ interest in the slugger, Heyman did suggest that they could see the move as beneficial payback after losing Juan Soto to the Mets over the weekend.

Mets President David Stearns claimed this week the organization is not opposed to spending big again this offseason and that he would like Alonso back. The first baseman allegedly turned down a $158 million offer in 2023.

