New York Mets rumor claims future Hall-of-Famer willing to waive no trade clause to be Pete Alonso’s replacement

A new report claims a future Hall-of-Famer is willing to waive his no-trade clause to be Pete Alonso’s replacement in the lineup or potentially at first base.

This has been an eventful couple of weeks for the New York Mets. Last week they made a pair of interesting moves to address holes in their starting rotation by signing veteran innings eater Frankie Montas and former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

They then followed that up with the biggest free agent signing in sports history. When they gave Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract. Yet that is not where things are expected to end for the Mets. They still have another rotation spot they need to fill. And they could have a big void in the lineup and at first base if homegrown star Pete Alonso walks in free agency.

Well, a new report points to eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado potentially filling that void in the batting order and infield.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

Nolan Arenado willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the New York Mets?

“In addition to having the Dodgers, Padres, and Angels on his wish list, Arenado would also be willing to accept a trade to the Phillies, Mets, or Red Sox, per a source close to the negotiations,” MLB.com reporter John Denton revealed on Tuesday.

The future Hall-of-Famer has $74 million left on his contract. And seems to be in the midst of a decline at 33. However, what makes him an intriguing option is that the St. Louis Cardinals might be open to paying some of his remaining contract in a potential deal. Especially if they can get some solid prospects back in return.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

The 10-time Gold Glove winner could slot into third base. And Mark Vientos could move over to first if Alonso leaves in free agency. However, recent reports claim Arenado is open to moving to first base in the right situation. Making him a strong replacement option for the slugger.

