Are New York Mets looking to steal away third former New York Yankees standout in MLB free agency?

A new MLB rumor claims the New York Mets are looking at luring away a third player from the 2024 New York Yankees roster.

It has been an eventful last few days when it comes to the long-running feud between the Mets and Yankees. The two New York baseball clubs have been rivals since interleague play was instituted. However, the team from the Bronx has often gotten the upper hand. Including in the 2000 World Series.

But on Sunday night the Mets sent a massive shot across the Yankees’ bow when they were able to lure superstar outfielder Juan Soto away with a massive 15-year deal worth $765 million. It not only greatly improved their own roster, but it took away, arguably, the Yanks’ top player in 2024.

But he wasn’t the only Yankees veteran the Mets signed this offseason. Late last week, they also came to terms on a multi-year deal with former closer Clay Holmes to be a member of their starting rotation next season. Yet, that may not be where the looting of the Yankees 2024 roster ends for the Mets.

New York Mets reportedly interested in New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga

“Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is drawing heavy interest from several teams. Including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and Blue Jays,” according to a new report from ESPN.

The 30-year-old reliever missed most of last season after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in April. Injuries have been a consistent problem for the seven-year veteran. However, when healthy, he had some of the best stuff in the Yankees bullpen.

Jonathan Loáisiga stats (Career): 19-11 record, 3.44 ERA, 1.229 WHIP, 207 strikeouts, 219.2 innings pitched

He has a four-pitch repertoire that includes a sinker, four-seamer, curveball, and changeup. His sinker tops out at right around 98 mph, while his breaking ball averaged 9.8 inches of horizontal break in 2024 (via Baseball Savant).

The Mets need more depth and live arms for their bullpen and Loaisiga certainly fits the build.

