2025 MLB Draft order: Picks by round, top MLB Draft prospects

The 2025 MLB Draft order was determined on Dec. 10 with the Washington Nationals coming out on top of the draft lottery, earning the first overall pick in Round 1. The MLB Draft lottery results also delivered quite a few shakeups near the top of the first round.

Here is the full 2025 MLB Draft order starting with Round 1 and then for the remainder of the 19 rounds. Later this offseason we’ll provide a list of draft picks by team.

2025 MLB Draft order: Round 1

Washington Nationals Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners Colorado Rockies St. Louis Cardinals Pittsburgh Pirates Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays Cincinnati Reds Chicago White Sox Sacramento Athletics Texas Rangers San Francisco Giants Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins Chicago Cubs Arizona Diamondbacks Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Atlanta Braves Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers San Diego Padres Philadelphia Phillies Cleveland Guardians

Top 2025 MLB Draft prospects

Here are the best prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft according to MLB.com. Check back in late January for Sportsnaut’s first 2025 MLB mock draft.

Jackson Holliday, SS/3B, High School Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara Seth Hernandez, RHP, High School Kayson Cunningham, SS, High School Aiva Arquette, 2B, Oregon State Xavier Neyens, 3B, High School Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP/1B, High School Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona Eli Willits, SS, High School Billy Carlson, RHP/SS, High School Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina Max Belyeu, OF, Texas Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest Sean Gamble, SS/OF, High School Ike Irish, C, Auburn Tre Phelps, OF/3B, Georgia Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana Trent Caraway, 3B, Oregon State Cameron Appenzeller, LHP, High School Ethan Conrad, OH, Wake Forest Dean Curley, SS, Tennessee Brady Ebel, SS, High School Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma Gavin Gien, 3B, High School Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee Ethan Petry, OF/1B, South Carolina Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma State

KEY: * = Compensatory pick for unsigned draft pick from 2024 MLB Draft or lost free agent in 2024-’25

2025 MLB Draft order by round

Round 1 Washington Nationals Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners Colorado Rockies St. Louis Cardinals Pittsburgh Pirates Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays Cincinnati Reds Chicago White Sox Sacramento Athletics Texas Rangers San Francisco Giants Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins Chicago Cubs Arizona Diamondbacks Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Atlanta Braves Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers San Diego Padres Philadelphia Phillies Cleveland Guardians Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks Kansas City Royals Compensation Picks Arizona Diamondbacks (Christian Walker) Milwaukee Brewers (Willy Adames) Baltimore Orioles (Corbin Burnes) Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles)

Compet. Balance (A) Milwaukee Brewers Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners Minnesota Twins Tampa Bay Rays Cincinnati Reds Rays (via OAK) Miami Marlins Round 2 New York Mets New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago White Sox Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Sacramento AthleticsĪ© Washington Nationals Toronto Blue Jays Pittsburgh Pirates Cincinnati Reds Texas Rangers Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins St. Louis Cardinals Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Houston Astros Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians San Diego Padres Milwaukee Brewers New York Yankees Tampa Bay Rays* Milwaukee Brewers* Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers Compet. Balance (B) Guardians Orioles Diamondbacks Royals Cardinals Pirates Rockies

Round 3 Chicago White Sox Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Washington Nationals Toronto Blue Jays Pittsburgh Pirates Cincinnati Reds Texas Rangers San Francisco Giants Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins St. Louis Cardinals Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Houston Astros New York Mets Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians San Diego Padres Milwaukee Brewers New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Angels* Round 4 Chicago White Sox Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Sacramento Athletics Washington Nationals Toronto Blue Jays Pittsburgh Pirates Cincinnati Reds Texas Rangers San Francisco Giants Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins St. Louis Cardinals Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Houston Astros New York Mets Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians San Diego Padres Milwaukee Brewers New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers New York Mets (Severino) New York Yankees (Soto) Round 5 Chicago White Sox Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Sacramento Athletics Washington Nationals Toronto Blue Jays Pittsburgh Pirates Cincinnati Reds Texas Rangers Tampa Bay Rays Boston Red Sox Minnesota Twins St. Louis Cardinals Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Houston Astros Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Baltimore Orioles Cleveland Guardians San Diego Padres Milwaukee Brewers New York Yankees Philadephia Phillies Los Angeles Dodgers

Rounds 6-20