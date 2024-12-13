Juan Soto goes into surprising detail why he spurned New York Yankees for New York Mets during introductory press conference

It’s going to be a long offseason in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees lost out on the biggest free-agent prize after Juan Soto bolted for the New York Mets. Soto spent just one season in Yankees pinstripes before signing a record-setting 15-year, $765-million contract with the Mets — the largest in professional sports history.

The Yankees acquired Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2024 season. In his only year with the team, Soto led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009 and finished third in American League MVP voting, behind former teammate Aaron Judge.

It was always a risk for the Yankees to trade for Soto knowing they might only have him for one year, and that concern has become reality.

During Thursday’s introductory press conference in Queens, Soto explained to reporters why he chose the Mets over the Yankees.

Juan Soto believes New York Mets building a dynasty

Soto explained he was eager to sign with the Mets because he believes they are building a dynasty that can win championships for years to come.

“The Mets is a great organization and what they have done in the past couple — showing the ability to grow a team, grow a dynasty — is one of the the most important things,” Soto said, via New York Post’s Matt Ehalt. “What you were seeing from the other side was unbelievable. The future that this team has a lot to do with my decision.”

Soto also talked about how he and his family would be treated with the Mets. Reports recently surfaced that members of Soto’s family had run-ins with a security guard who wouldn’t allow them to certain locations at Yankee Stadium.

“They show me a lot of love from the standpoint of what they have for me and how they are going to try and make it comfortable to me. That’s one of the things that impress me more, how they are going to treat the people around me and my family and stuff like that,” added Soto.

“That’s one of the things I was looking for. You are trying to be comfortable with where you’re at and have a good time. The money standpoint is going to be there, but really impressed what they can do with my family and stuff like that.”

Soto’s first game as a Met back in the Bronx is set for Friday, May 16.

