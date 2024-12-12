MLB insider reveals New York Yankees rumored demand that could kill potential Cody Bellinger trade

The New York Yankees have been linked to a Cody Bellinger trade since the offseason started. However, a top MLB insider recently revealed the reason why the team is balking at a potential deal despite being big fans of the Chicago Cubs star.

This was always expected to be a pivotal offseason for the Yankees. After coming up short of bringing a 28th title to the Bronx, the front office had to find ways to bolster the roster for 2025. However, they also had to win the free agent sweepstakes to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Related: Major hurdle emerges in New York Yankees pursuit of Kyle Tucker trade that could be deal killer

Unfortunately, the four-time All-Star chose to take his talents crosstown to the New York Mets for a historic $765 million deal. In the fallout of the Soto failure, the Yanks were expected to make some big and bold moves to maintain their World Series hopes.

They began that strategy this week when they inked Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried to a massive $218 million deal in free agency. They have also been linked to Houston Astros great Alex Bregman. However, a Cody Bellinger trade has been a constant Yankees rumor for some time. And a recent report claimed they would “love” for him to be their new first baseman in 2025.

But on Wednesday, veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed why the Yankees are having major reservations about a deal.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

New York Yankees demanding Chicago Cubs pay some of Cody Bellinger’s contract

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“Cody Bellinger would be a great fit for the Yankees since he’s very good at 1B and very solid in CF, too,” Heyman wrote on X. “But for now there’s a gap on the money. Cubs don’t want to eat any of it, Yankees think they should. Bellinger is guaranteed $52.5M over 2 years with an opt-out after 2025.”

It is understandable why the New York Yankees don’t want to take all of the money left on Bellinger’s deal. He had a down season in 2024 and injuries have cost him over 30 games in both of the last two years. However, he is a very good fit for the need they have at first. And as another option in center field.

Cody Bellinger contract: Three years, $80 million

This will likely be a game of trade chicken that could last for some time. Especially since many teams around MLB have a similar stance on a potential Cody Bellinger trade.

Related: MLB rumors name All-Star bat New York Yankees eyeing trade for after not landing Juan Soto