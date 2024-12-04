New York Yankees insider reveals player front office ‘loves’ for first base and Nolan Arenado trade update

A New York Yankees insider revealed a couple of interesting updates this week on a pair of stars that have been linked to them as potential first and third base replacements in 2025.

There is no bigger story for the Yankees and around baseball than the future of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. After an MVP-level regular season and playoffs, the 26-year-old free agent is the top offseason focus for several very wealthy MLB teams.

The Yankees have reportedly met with the four-time All-Star more than once and have put in a bid to lock up his services for, hopefully, the next decade. However, while re-signing Juan Soto is a top priority, the organization has other spots to fill in their lineup this winter. The most prominent being the corner spots of the infield.

While Jazz Chisholm could play at third, he will likely be Gleyber Torres’ replacement at second base. And despite a solid showing in the playoffs, the Pinstripes are expected to move on from first baseman Anthony Rizzo. So who will be playing first and third for the Yankees in 2025?

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

New York Yankees would ‘love’ to have Cody Bellinger playing first in 2025

Once Juan Soto picks where he is playing next season, a lot of dominoes are expected to start falling around the free agent and trade market. One of those will likely be Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.

The New York Yankees have been linked to him for several years. And it seems the interest has not changed this winter. This week, YES Network MLB insider Jack Curry claimed that the front office would “love” for the one-time MVP to be manning first next season.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

Another big name expected to be moved this winter is eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado. Obviously, he would be an interesting option for NY at third. However, Curry claims the team doesn’t have any interest in swinging a trade for the 33-year-old 10-time Gold Glover.

But, the player they could target — especially if they lose the Soto sweepstakes — is Willy Adames, according to Curry. The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop is reportedly open to the idea of a move to third or second. As long as he lands the deal he wants this offseason.

