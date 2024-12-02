Juan Soto is not the only impact New York Yankees player that New York Mets rumored to be targeting

A new MLB rumor claims Juan Soto is not the only New York Yankees player on the New York Mets free agency wish list.

There is no bigger story in MLB right now than what will happen with superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star was always expected to get a big raise this offseason. However, after being an MVP candidate for the Yankees in 2024, he is expected to earn the second-highest contract in history this offseason.

Related: New York Yankees rumor reveals where team’s current offer ranks among Juan Soto suitors and it’s horrifying

That is why crosstown rivals the Mets have always been considered a serious threat to lure the 26-year-old from the Bronx to Queens this winter. They have the richest owner in baseball and can outbid any team in baseball. However, the Mets also have other needs beyond adding another big bat to their lineup.

The organization needs to fill several spots in their starting rotation, and on Monday, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman revealed the team is looking at a member of the Yankees bullpen to fill one of those spots.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Yankees could lose Clay Holmes to New York Mets

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

“Add one more potential starting pitching arm to the free-agent market. A few teams are inquiring about Clay Holmes transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation, including the Mets,” Sherman revealed. “Holmes has not started since 2018, his debut season with the Pirates. But he was a starter throughout his minor league tenure.”

The MLB insider claimed that many teams around the league are “aggressively” looking at moving certain bullpen arms to the rotation after the success Seth Lugo, Reynaldo Lopez, and Zach Littell had for their teams after making the switch in 2024.

Clay Holmes stats (2024): 3-5 record, 3.14 ERA, 1.302 WHIP, 30 saves, 68 strikeouts, 63.0 innings pitched

Holmes has mainly been a bullpen arm for the New York Yankees and was their closer the last two season. However, after leading the league in blown saves he lost the job to Luke Weaver in September.

Related: Toronto Blue Jays rumored to be targeting impact pitcher who formerly starred for New York Yankees and Mets