Toronto Blue Jays rumored to be targeting impact pitcher who formerly starred for New York Yankees and Mets

A new rumor claims the Toronto Blue Jays are eyeing an impact pitcher in free agency long-time fans will be very familiar with.

After a pair of trips to the postseason in 2022 and 2023, the Blue Jays took a major step backward in 2024. Not only did they fall short of a return to the MLB playoffs, but they finished dead last in the American League East with a 74-88 record this season.

It is understandable why fans and the organization were frustrated with how they performed. And it is equally understandable why the team has been linked to several major free agents to upgrade the roster this offseason. Including New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

Soto is theirs, and several other teams, top priority at the moment. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t simultaneously pursuing other players on the open market this winter. And a new report points to one specific player that was once an All-Star for a division rival.

Luis Severino stats (2024): 11-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 161 strikeouts, 182.0 innings pitched

Toronto Blue Jays pursuing New York Mets free agent Luis Severino

On Thursday, Sportsnet MLB reporter Ben Nicholsen-Smith claimed the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the organizations that have shown interest in New York Mets free agent pitcher Luis Severino. Last week, the veteran starter turned down a one-year qualifying offer worth $21.05 million.

Luis Severino contract (Projection): Three years, $60 million

The 30-year-old was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees and was even their ace at one time. However, Tommy John surgery and various other injuries cost him much of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons. After a good bounce-back season in 2022, he had a disastrous showing last year, and it led to the Mets getting him on a team-friendly $13 million deal in free agency before this season.

He was a key part of New York’s better-than-expected season in 2024 as they reached the NLCS. He is sure to get a sizable raise and multiple years in a new deal.

