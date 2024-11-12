MLB insider reveals Toronto Blue Jays could surprisingly trade All-Star this offseason

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Toronto Blue Jays all in or looking to rebuild?

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, the Blue Jays will reportedly meet with superstar Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Southern California.

Toronto is hoping to improve on their surprising last-place American League East finish after going just 74-88.

The team, which had World Series aspirations going into 2024, struggled all season. The bullpen was a mess, the offense was one of the worst in baseball, and former All-Star Bo Bichette was dealing with injuries for most of the season as he was limited to just 81 games.

Even though the Blue Jays are making a play to sign Soto — and are considered a dark-horse favorite to do so — one MLB insider reveals the team could trade the face of their franchise this offseason.

MLB insider reveals Toronto Blue Jays could trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if contract extension isn’t reached

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden — the former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals — claims All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be on the trade block this winter.

Guerrero had a rebound season, hitting 30 home runs, scoring 98 runs, and knocking in 103, with .940 OPS, 166 OPS+, and 6.2 WAR (wins above replacement).

Since Guerrero is a free agent after 2025 and if the Blue Jays are unable to sign him to an extension, The Athletic’s Bowden believes the four-time All-Star could be dealt in a blockbuster deal.

“The Blue Jays have given no indication they’re going to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason, but one National League general manager told me he believes they’ll change their mind when they realize they have little chance of extending him; after free-agent first basemen Pete Alonso and Christian Walker sign, this GM thinks the Blue Jays will be enticed by the franchise-changing trade offers they could receive for Guerrero, because their farm system needs an infusion of prospects,” Bowden wrote.

Bowden added: “Guerrero is coming off a banner season in which he slashed .323/.396/.544 (166 OPS+) with 30 home runs, 98 runs scored and 103 RBIs. He’s under team control for one more season. His trade value is sky high and the Blue Jays have many areas of need. Trading Guerrero is imperative if they can’t sign him to a long-term deal this offseason.”

If the Blue Jays are unable to land Soto, don’t be surprised if Guerrero could be on his way out of Toronto.

