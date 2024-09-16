San Francisco Giants legend reportedly stepped in to get Matt Chapman extension done after Farhan Zaidi bungled talks

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

A new report claims a San Francisco Giants legend and member of the board of directors had to step in and get Matt Chapman extension talks done after team president Farhan Zaidi frustrated executives with the lack of progress.

Last week the Giants surprised their fanbase when they announced that they had come to terms on a new six-year extension with third baseman Matt Chapman. The eight-year veteran has been one of the few bright spots in another disappointing season for San Francisco.

The contract also prevents Chapman from hitting the free agent market this offseason. A place where the team has not been as successful as they would hope in recent years. Most assumed when the news broke that Zaidi may be on better footing than most thought and could hold on to his job this winter. Well, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

This week, The Athletic San Francisco Giants insider Andrew Baggarly revealed that frustration within the team’s boardroom with contract talks between Zaidi and Chapman’s agent Scott Boras led to a surprising development in negotiations.

San Francisco Giants record: 72-78

Buster Posey allegedly stepped in to help San Francisco Giants re-sign Matt Chapman

“According to sources, the Giants’ executive board led by Buster Posey became so frustrated by the lack of immediate progress between Zaidi and agent Scott Boras after talks began in August that the ownership group took action,” Baggarly.

“Sources said Posey personally dealt with Chapman to hammer out the basic structure of the contract, which includes a full no-trade provision — one of the sticking points that Zaidi had not included in the team’s initial proposal.”

It is news that only furthers the narrative that Farhan Zaidi’s run as Giants team president could soon be over. He was hired by the organization in November 2018 and he has overseen just one playoff team in his six seasons running baseball operations. His failures in free agency over the last few years are also a damning mark against his resume with the franchise.

