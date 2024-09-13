MLB insider provides insight on Blake Snell’s future with San Francisco Giants

Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants struck big in MLB free agency during spring training, landing Matt Chapman and Blake Snell to fortify their roster. On the verge of extending their playoff drought, San Francisco is now facing a difficult decision with Snell.

The Giants already prevented Chapman from hitting free agency, signing him to a deal that makes him one of the highest paid MLB players moving forward. The situation is more complicated with Snell, who fills a huge need for San Francisco but also comes with some real concerns.

Blake Snell contract (Spotrac): $23.5 million salary in 2024, $38.5 million player option for 2025

While San Francisco successfully landed Snell this spring, it largely happened because of the structure of the contract. If the two-time Cy Young Award winner struggled or couldn’t stay healthy, he would exercise his $38.5 million player option for 2025. If he pitched well again, it was a foregone conclusion that he’d opt-out and test MLB free agency this winter.

Early on, it looked like the first option would come into play. Following a delayed start to the 2024 season, the 31-year-old ended June with a 9.51 ERA along with an 11.8 percent walk rate (FanGraphs) with two stints on the injured list. However, entering MLB games today, Snell boasts a 36.2 percent strikeout rate with a .130 batting average allowed and 1.45 ERA in his last 68.1 innings pitched.

Barring a major injury, the dominant stretch has locked in the fact that Snell will use his opt-out clause to become one of the top pitchers available in free agency. Fortunately for San Francisco, hope isn’t lost yet.

MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that while Snell intends to test the open market, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner likes San Francisco. It’s also not the only factor working in the Giants’ favor.

“I think he opts out. Maybe they figure it out. He loves that ballpark in San Francisco. Right now, the Giants and Scott Boras have a good thing going and maybe they keep it going and he stays as a Giant.” Jon Heyman on San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell

Turning 32 years old in December, Snell will finish the season having thrown fewer than 120 innings this year. It will mark his lowest total since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the 6-foot-4 southpaw has only cracked 150-plus innings once since 2019. With that said his dominance when healthy makes him one of the best front-line starters in baseball.

San Francisco should still have a decent shot at re-signing Snell, especially if teams are leery about signing him to a long-term deal following 2 IL stints this season. However, after re-signing Matt Chapman, it’s very possible the Giants try to keep Snell before ultimately determining he is outside their price range this winter.