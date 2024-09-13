NFL insider reveals how patient Cleveland Browns are willing to be with Deshaun Watson in 2024

Coming out of Cleveland Browns training camp, the reports on starting quarterback Deshaun Watson were mixed with minimal signs suggesting a rebound year was imminent. Following a disastrous Week 1, there are even more questions about Watson’s future.

Since joining Cleveland in 2022, Watson has been thoroughly outplayed by his backups (Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett) in Cleveland. He’s also significantly lagged behind the production former Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield is providing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deshaun Watson contract (Spotrac): $27.942 million cap hit in 2024, $72.935 million cap hit in 2025, $72.935 million cap hit in 2025, $26.9 million void money in 2027

Related: Worst NFL contracts, including the Deshaun Watson contract

The decision to trade for Watson and then make him one of the highest paid NFL players ever has already blown up in the faces of the Browns’ organization. He looked even worse in Week 1 and that season-opening performance was followed by the NFL conducting a new investigation into sexual assault allegations. It all sparked significant debate regarding just how long Cleveland could stick with its starting quarterback.

On the latest episode of Scoop City, senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared where things stand right now with Watson’s job security in Cleveland.

“There’s no tight leash, it’s Deshaun Watson…For Deshaun, the leash is long, the leash is very long for Deshaun.. Ownership wants this to work.” Dianna Russini on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson stats (Pro Football Reference): 8-5 record, 78.1 QB rating, 183.5 passing yards per game, 15-11 TD-INT, 3.9% TD rate, 2.8% INT rate, 59.1% completion rate, 43 sacks taken in 13 games

Related: Worst NFL trades ever, including the Deshaun Watson trade

It’s certainly not like the Browns front office can just cut Watson outright. If Cleveland cut Watson at any point this season, it would be on the hook for a $120 million dead cap hit in 2024 followed by an $80.77 million dead cap in 2025. There are also no savings on the table in 2025, with a post-June 1 release still leaving a $118.9 million dead cap hit that season followed by a $53.835 million dead cap hit in 2026.

It’s very possible that Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston replace Watson as the Browns’ starting quarterback at some point this season. If there’s going to be a long-term replacement, it would need to be Brissett as he carries just a $1 million cap hit in 2024 followed by a $1.115 million cap charge in 2025 with a $1.23 million cap hit in 2026.