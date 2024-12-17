New York Yankees trade for former MVP Cody Bellinger to replace Juan Soto: What does he bring to Bronx?

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees continue to remain aggressive after losing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as they have traded for former National League MVP Cody Bellinger.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees received the 29-year-old Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed reliever Cody Poteet and $5 million in cash. Bellinger will make $27.5 million in 2025 and has a $5 million buyout.

BREAKING: OF/1B Cody Bellinger has been traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. Bellinger, 29, is a former MVP and has two years remaining on his contract with an opt-out after 2025. Yankees continue to be aggressive post-Juan Soto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2024

Passan reports that $2.5 million of the cash the Cubs are sending the Yankees will cover Bellinger’s 2025 salary. The remaining $2.5 million will either cover his buyout or apply if he opts into his $25 million player option for 2026.

The Cubs were looking to trade Bellinger as soon as he opted into his deal and found a suitor in the Yankees after Soto bolted the Bronx for the New York Mets.

In 2024, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426, hitting 18 home runs, scoring 72 runs, knocking in 78, with a 111 OPS+ and 2.2 WAR. He should see his home run total rise thanks to Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, which is 314 feet down the line.

Bellinger will most likely play center field, meaning reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge can move back to right field. Bellinger can also play first base.

As for the Cubs’ return, Poteet appeared in five games (four starts) for the Yankees, going 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and striking out 16 in 24⅓ innings while walking eight. He also pitched for the Miami Marlins in 2021 and 2022.

New York Yankees not done in free agency

Trading for Bellinger doesn’t mean that the Yankees are done revamping their lineup for the 2025 season.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Bronx Bombers are still looking at free-agent first basemen to take over for the departed Anthony Rizzo. Nightengale reports that Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt are on their radar.

So the Yankees have now signed starter Max Fried, traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams and added Cody Bellinger since Juan Soto chose the Mets over them last Sunday.

And they will sign a free-agent first baseman between Alonso, Walker, Santana and Goldschmidt. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 17, 2024

Losing out on Soto hasn’t stopped the Yankees from upgrading their roster. They signed All-Star starter Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal and also traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams.

