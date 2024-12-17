Worrisome MLB rumor claims major New York Mets rival engaged in active talks to lure away Pete Alonso

A new MLB rumor points to a worst-case scenario happening for the New York Mets soon. And this is seeing Pete Alonso take his talents to a top rival this winter.

This has been an eventful last few weeks for the Mets. After a surprising run to the National League Championship Series, the goal for the offseason was to improve upon a better-than-expected roster. And they have done that so far.

To begin the month the signed veteran innings eater Frankie Montas. Then followed that up by bringing in former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes to be a part of the rotation. However, their biggest move came when they gave four-time All-Star Juan Soto a record-shattering $765 million contract last week.

Despite the additions, New York is sure to make more moves this winter. One of them could be either re-signing homegrown star Pete Alonso or finding his replacement. The organization would like the “Polar Bear” back but at a preferred cost. That opens the door wide to his departure in MLB free agency.

While that would hurt Mets fans, they could get over seeing him go to the Seattle Mariners or even the Washington Nationals — teams linked to the first baseman. But there has been speculation crosstown rivals the Yankees could sign him, and that now seems a bit closer to happening.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Yankees ‘engaged’ in negotiations with New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

On Tuesday afternoon, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed that the New York Yankees are engaged in active talks with Pete Alonso.

The club is in a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs regarding a trade for center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. So they could pivot to the Mets great to fill their void at the position. Nightengale revealed that the organization is also looking hard at Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Seven years, $220 million

Alonso is reportedly aiming for a contract worth in the neighborhood of $200 million this offseason. While he is not the hitter Juan Soto is, he would offer top star Aaron Judge elite protection in the lineup in 2025.

