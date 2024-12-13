Philadelphia Phillies fans depressed after team fails to acquire Kyle Tucker in blockbuster trade

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans are, to say the least, not happy after the team failed to land outfielder Kyle Tucker, one of the best hitters in the game today.

MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed Friday that the Phillies made a trade offer to the Houston Astros for Tucker, packaging All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm and outfielder Nick Castellanos. The Astros quickly turned down the proposal.

Hours later, the Astros sent the three-time All-Star outfielder and 2022 World Series champion to the Chicago Cubs for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

The Phillies have been searching for a power-hitting corner outfielder with plate discipline. After sitting out the Juan Soto sweepstakes, fans were hoping the franchise would land Tucker, who put up impressive numbers across seven seasons in Houston. Tucker slashed .274/.353/.516 with 125 home runs, 135 doubles, 365 runs scored, and 417 RBI. He posted a 139 OPS+ while accumulating a 23.0 WAR.

It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Phillies will now have to search elsewhere to upgrade a lineup that can suffer from prolonged scoring droughts and chases too many pitches out of the strike zone.

Philadelphia Phillies fans sound off on social media after team fails to acquire Kyle Tucker

After Tucker was traded to the Cubs, Phillies fans made their feelings clear on social media.

Soto, Crochet, Devin Williams and Kyle Tucker all changing teams in the same offseason and the Phillies didn’t get any of them?



Dave Dombrowski is a false prophet. — David Esser (@DavidEsser_) December 13, 2024

Tyler O’Neil

Garrett Crochet

Willy Adames

.. we knew a Juan Soto was a reach

Devin Williams

Kyle Tucker



Phillies?👀☹️ pic.twitter.com/jVdF6HPht9 — PHLY Phillies (@PHLY_Phillies) December 13, 2024

If it’s not an “Astros wouldn’t pick up the phone for them” situation and the Phillies just chose not to try to beat that Cubs offer for Tucker, it’s not like it’s indefensible or anything, but I do consider it a tell that they don’t really think this is a team to go all-in on. — one dozen rats in a pear tree (@PanasonicDX4500) December 13, 2024

Spoke to a source this morning about this report of the #Phillies potentially sending Castellanos and Bohm to the Astros for Kyle Tucker – his text back was LOL. — Patrick Gordon (@PGordonPBR) December 13, 2024

I can’t imagine the Phillies offered just Bohm and Castellanos for Kyle Tucker. That’s such a poor trade package, I’d be insulted if I was the Astros — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) December 13, 2024

I really wish I had a sense of what the Phillies' plan is. — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) December 13, 2024

Phillies jumped the shark 😔 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 13, 2024

Despite the mounting frustration among Phillies fans, plenty of offseason remains. For perspective, Bryce Harper didn’t sign with the Phillies until after spring training began in 2019. Several options remain available: the Cubs are reportedly willing to trade Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki, while Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez remain unsigned in the free-agent market.

