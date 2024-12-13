Philadelphia Phillies reportedly made lowball offer for Kyle Tucker that Houston Astros immediately turned down

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly tried to make a play for Kyle Tucker before the Houston Astros shipped him to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster trade.

Tucker, a three-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion, was sent to the Cubs for a package containing 2024 All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and two highly touted prospects: infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

According to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal, Tucker, who becomes a free agent next offseason, is projected to make nearly $16 million in arbitration for 2025. The Cubs are taking a risk that Tucker could leave after just one season, à la Juan Soto with the New York Yankees. Analysts believe Tucker could command a contract in free agency between $300 million and $400 million.

Phillies fans were hoping the team would land Tucker, a power-hitting corner outfielder with the plate discipline their franchise is lacking. According to one MLB insider, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski did make a trade proposal, which was immediately turned down by the Astros.

MLB insider reveals players Philadelphia Phillies wanted to trade for Kyle Tucker

During an appearance on MLB Network Radio Friday morning, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, a former general manager for the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, revealed that Dombrowski offered Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos for Tucker.

Jim Bowden said on MLB Network Radio this morning that the Phillies offered the Astros Nick Castellanos & Alec Bohm for Kyle Tucker.



The Astros quickly declined the offer and later accepted the stronger trade proposal from the Cubs.

“The Astros don’t like Bohm defensively. I know that [Phillies manager] Rob Thomson told us at the winter meetings that he thinks that he is a good defender and has gotten better,” Bowden explained. “The Astros’ evaluation is different. They don’t view him there as a third baseman.”

Bowden continued: “And Castellanos is a guy that chases out of the zone, he’s older, he’s inconsistent, gets some big hits. So you got to ask yourself, would you do Bohm and Castellanos for a year of Tucker?”

Questions remain about why the Phillies made such a lowball offer for Tucker. Bohm, who was an All-Star in 2024, regressed in the second half of the season and was even benched for Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets. As for Castellanos, he has two years and $40 million remaining on his contract and can experience prolonged slumps where he chases too many pitches out of the zone.

With Tucker now off the board, the Phillies must search elsewhere. The Cubs have reportedly made Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki available, while corner outfielders Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez remain on the free-agent market.

