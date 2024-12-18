Insider reveals how New York Yankees will use Cody Bellinger

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s MLB news delivered another blockbuster deal, with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees. While adding the two-time All-Star can be a significant boost to the Yankees’ lineup, especially as a left-handed hitter, there’s still some question about how he’ll be used with his new team.

After the trade occurred, an MLB insider offered his insight into how Bellinger could me used as a member of the Yankees.

New York Yankees still determining Cody Bellinger’s position

The New York Yankees added Cody Bellinger, who has primarily played center field, first base, and right field in his career. Aaron Judge is expected to reclaim his position in right now that Juan Soto has moved on to the Mets, but how does Bellinger fit in with New York?

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees could utilize Bellinger, a Gold Glove winner, at multiple positions. This keeps first base, left field, and center field open for the 29-year-old two-time Silver Slugger. Yet, there’s still a possibility that the Yankees will sign a full-time first baseman, which would likely relegate Bellinger to center or left field.

“The beauty of the Cody Bellinger trade, from the New York Yankees’ perspective, is that he can end up playing any one of three positions – first base, center field or left. The Yankees believe Bellinger, acquired Tuesday from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Cody Poteet, would give the team above-average defense at all three spots, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking.



At the moment, the only certainty with the Yankees’ 2025 defensive alignment is that Aaron Judge will be in right field. If the Yankees sign a first baseman, they can put Bellinger in center and go with Jasson Domínguez in left. Or, perhaps more likely, they would go with Domínguez in center and Bellinger in left. Domínguez generally has looked better in center.”

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Cody Bellinger

While it’s unclear where Bellinger will play, his addition gives the Yankees more versatility. If that means signing or trading for another outfielder, then Bellinger could see more time at first. But if New York adds another first baseman, then Bellinger’s probably a better fit for the outfield, yet the Yankees know he can fill multiple spots in a pinch.

