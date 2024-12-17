New York Yankees player publicly welcomes escape from NY this winter after recent trade rumors

After seeing his name thrown in recent trade rumors, one of the New York Yankees pitchers seemed to publicly suggest he would welcome a trade out of the Bronx.

This has been an eventful last couple of weeks for the Yankees. After spending the first month of the offseason trying to convince Juan Soto to remain in pinstripes, they ended up losing the bidding war to rivals the New York Mets.

In response to the massive loss, New York reacted by handing two-time All-Star Max Fried a $218 million deal. And trading for gifted Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. However, they have been linked to a serious pursuit for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger.

To complete a deal for the one-time NL MVP, there has been speculation that starting pitcher Marcus Stroman could be sent back to Chi-Town in a potential deal. Most players would not be interested in leaving a title contender for a club that has struggled to be an average team for the last four years.

However, it seems the 33-year-old isn’t against a move to Chicago or somewhere else this winter.

Marcus Stroman stats (2024): 10-9 record, 4.31 ERA, 1.468 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, 154.2 innings pitched

Marcus Stroman on potential trade from New York Yankees: ‘I’m good with wherever life takes me’

“Is that supposed to upset me?” Stroman said in a response on X to a fan who claimed he would be traded in a salary dump move. “Lmao I’m 33 and have accomplished more than I could imagine. I’m good with wherever life takes me at this point.

“The unknown excites me. Being able to take care of my entire family daily is a blessing that I could only dream of. It’s now a reality!”

Marcus Stroman contract: Two years, $37 million

Stroman took a team-friendly two-year deal worth $37 million last offseason. However, in his first season with his childhood team, he struggled. He didn’t even make the New York Yankees playoff roster. He did earn All-Star honors in 2023 and pitched well in Chicago. So the Cubs may be open to his return this winter.

