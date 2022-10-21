Caesars Superdome: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - caesarssuperdome.com

After first opening in 1975, Caesars Superdome has undergone several renovations since. In fact, from 2020 to 2024, Caesars Superdome will undergo “heavy” construction outside of the football season. With so much history already contained at the stadium, in addition to modern improvements each year, why not visit one of the most legendary football arenas in America? If you are aiming to attend a New Orleans Saints football game at Caesars Superdome, here’s what you will want to know before you go.

Where is Caesars Superdome located?

Caesars Superdome is in New Orleans, Louisiana. The address of Caesars Superdome is 1500 Sugar Bowl Dr, New Orleans, LA 70112.

Who plays at Caesars Superdome?

The New Orleans Saints play at the Caesars Superdome.

What is the capacity of the Caesars Superdome?

The capacity at Caesars Superdome is 74,295, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Caesars Superdome?

Caesars Superdome gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at the Caesars Superdome?

Caesars Superdome parking costs $30 to $50. The public parking garages are designated #1, #1A, #2, #2A, #5, #6, and Champions Garage. The surface lots are designated as Lot 3 and Lot 4. You’ll find several parking lots along Loyola Avenue, South Rampart Street, and several side streets in the vicinity of the Superdome that can be more affordable.

Can you tailgate at Caesars Superdome?

No, you cannot tailgate at the Caesars Superdome property or garages.

Can you watch warm-ups of the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at the Caesars Superdome. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Caesars Superdome?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into the Caesars Superdome?

Food and water are not allowed in the Caesars Superdome.

Is Caesars Superdome cashless?

Caesars Superdome is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Caesars Superdome?

Suites at Caesars Superdome cost between $5,000-$50,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury, the suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

A Superdome suite on the 300 Level will include 15 – 20 tickets. The 300 Level is the lowest suite level in the field.

Field Level Suites are located on field level in the North End Zone.

Suites on the 400 Level at the Superdome will be a bit bigger than the suites on the 300 Level. These are located right above them.

What is there to eat at Caesars Superdome?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Caesars Superdome. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Parish Pizza : Serving up gameday pizza slices out in section 153.

: Serving up gameday pizza slices out in section 153. 100 Level Bar : Classic beer and cocktails throughout section 100.

: Classic beer and cocktails throughout section 100. Kings Table : Nachos, peanuts, popcorn, chili dogs, candy, and more in sections 104 and 132.

: Nachos, peanuts, popcorn, chili dogs, candy, and more in sections 104 and 132. Smoothie King : Serving delicious smoothies in a wide range of flavors in section 142.

: Serving delicious smoothies in a wide range of flavors in section 142. Cajun Corner : Serving up smoked sausage, alligator sausage, and jambalaya in sections 106, 109, 113, 131, 126, 134, 137, 141, and 150.

: Serving up smoked sausage, alligator sausage, and jambalaya in sections 106, 109, 113, 131, 126, 134, 137, 141, and 150. Market Fresh Portable : Delicious poke bowls and sushi out in section 147.

: Delicious poke bowls and sushi out in section 147. Royal Feast and Kings Table : Smoked sausage, nachos, BBQ sandwiches, pulled pork, and more out in sections 207 and 249.

: Smoked sausage, nachos, BBQ sandwiches, pulled pork, and more out in sections 207 and 249. Parish Grill : Catfish Poboy, Shrimp Poboy, nachos, French fries, peanuts, and more, out in sections 111 and 139.

: Catfish Poboy, Shrimp Poboy, nachos, French fries, peanuts, and more, out in sections 111 and 139. St. Jacks BBQ : Grilled cheese sandwiches with BBQ out in section 526.

: Grilled cheese sandwiches with BBQ out in section 526. Jesters Spread : Double cheeseburgers, dome dogs, and more out in sections 521 and 551.

: Double cheeseburgers, dome dogs, and more out in sections 521 and 551. Grilled Cheese Portable: Grilled cheese sandwiches with loads of cheese and BBQ beef out in section 549.

