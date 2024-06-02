Bronny James lands with surprise team in new ESPN NBA mock draft 2024

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James isn’t the best player in the 2024 NBA Draft nor is he viewed as a consensus first-round pick. However, he is the most talked-about player in the class with the team that drafts him potentially having a real influence on what team LeBron James signs with in free agency.

Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, has already made it clear that the future Hall of Famer intends to hit NBA free agency. While the widespread belief around the league is that he’ll inevitably re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, another team drafting his son could change things.

Related: Ideal Bronny James landing spots

Bronny James college stats (ESPN): 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 36.6% FG. 26.7% 3PT

When he first declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny wasn’t viewed as a first-round talent. As a freshman with the USC Trojans, he suffered a cardiac arrest over the summer then returned to the court in December and was eased back into action. However, he impressed scouts and general managers with his athleticism at defense at the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Now, there are rumors about teams like the Lakers or Phoenix Suns drafting him in an effort to entice LeBron to sign this offseason. If where the former Trojans’ guard is picked influences where Bronny lands, another team could be on the table.

Related: Best NBA players of all time

In ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft conducted by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Bronny was selected with the 52nd overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. It is the seventh-to-last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft order.

Of note, that mock selection came just three picks before the Lakers (55th overall) would’ve been on the clock. It also comes amid recent NBA Draft rumors that the Philadelphia 76res (41st overall pick) could potentially draft him.

Related: Best second-round picks in NBA history

Of course, this is just a mock draft and there is a much wider range of outcomes in the 2024 NBA Draft than previous classes. There’s even been a little buzz that Bronny could sneak into the back end of Round 1, though, that is still viewed as unlikely.

Bronny isn’t close to being the best player in the draft class and his role as a rookie might not even be in the NBA. However, the attention surrounding him and LeBron’s free agency will make him the biggest name everyone is watching closely leading up to the NBA Draft.

Related: Bronny James’ NBA Draft stocks climbs after combine