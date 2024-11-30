NFL insider speculates on Atlanta Falcons trading Kirk Cousins, potential trade timeline

The Atlanta Falcons made the most shocking move of the NFL offseason. No, it wasn’t just that they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. After all, the Falcons were in desperate need for a QB upgrade.
The real shocker came in April, just a month after signing Cousins, the Falcons doubled down and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. Cousins was not warned about the selection, with the Falcons waiting until the very moment they were on the clock to inform their starting QB of their plans to draft a future franchise solution.
But we’re now 11 games into Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta, and while he has three more seasons left on his contract, there’s some doubt that he’ll be spending much more time with the Falcons.
Kirk Cousins may currently be auditioning for his job with Atlanta Falcons in 2025
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Atlanta Falcons may be looking at the final six games of the season as an audition for Kirk Cousins. If he and the Falcons finish strongly, likely with a push for the NFC South division lead, then Cousins may be entrenched as the starting QB again in 2025.
However, if Cousins and the 6-5 Falcons fall flat, it could be time for a 25-year-old Penix to take over in 2025.
As noted, despite Cousins’ contract, which calls for a $27.5M salary, $12.5M bonus, and a $40M cap hit in 2025, there would be widespread interest in the four-time Pro Bowl QB. Especially since there are no more lingering injury concerns about the 36-year-old QB now that he’s fully recovered from offseason Achilles surgery.
Teams are always looking to upgrade at the QB position, so the Falcons would have no shortage of suitors willing to trade for Cousins. They might even find a trade partner in their own division.
