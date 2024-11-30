NFL insider speculates on Atlanta Falcons trading Kirk Cousins, potential trade timeline

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons made the most shocking move of the NFL offseason. No, it wasn’t just that they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. After all, the Falcons were in desperate need for a QB upgrade.

The real shocker came in April, just a month after signing Cousins, the Falcons doubled down and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick. Cousins was not warned about the selection, with the Falcons waiting until the very moment they were on the clock to inform their starting QB of their plans to draft a future franchise solution.

But we’re now 11 games into Cousins’ tenure in Atlanta, and while he has three more seasons left on his contract, there’s some doubt that he’ll be spending much more time with the Falcons.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Falcons draft?

Kirk Cousins may currently be auditioning for his job with Atlanta Falcons in 2025

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Atlanta Falcons may be looking at the final six games of the season as an audition for Kirk Cousins. If he and the Falcons finish strongly, likely with a push for the NFC South division lead, then Cousins may be entrenched as the starting QB again in 2025.

However, if Cousins and the 6-5 Falcons fall flat, it could be time for a 25-year-old Penix to take over in 2025.

Dan Graziano: “What about Kirk Cousins? It remains to be seen how things turn out in Atlanta, but they haven’t gone as great as the Falcons imagined they would. And first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. is sitting there behind him and about to turn 25 in May. Could the Falcons make Cousins available in a trade after only one season if they think Penix is ready to go? He’d be an interesting veteran pickup for a team that thinks it’s close.”



Jeremy Fowler: “The next six games could determine a lot about Cousins’ future. He had shown the ability to get hot, throwing for at least three touchdowns in three of his first nine games with the Falcons before the recent two-game slide. I expect Atlanta to have a defined plan for Cousins that maximizes the passing game coming off the bye. But to your point, the results have been pretty good but not optimal.



Cousins would have a trade market, but I can’t think of a natural fit right now. The Raiders and Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback upgrade, but Cousins would prefer a contender, and neither team qualifies. Luckily for Atlanta, it doesn’t have to do anything right now. And Cousins very well could remain in a Falcons uniform if the next six games go well.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler on Kirk Cousins

As noted, despite Cousins’ contract, which calls for a $27.5M salary, $12.5M bonus, and a $40M cap hit in 2025, there would be widespread interest in the four-time Pro Bowl QB. Especially since there are no more lingering injury concerns about the 36-year-old QB now that he’s fully recovered from offseason Achilles surgery.

Teams are always looking to upgrade at the QB position, so the Falcons would have no shortage of suitors willing to trade for Cousins. They might even find a trade partner in their own division.

Related: See where Kirk Cousins lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings