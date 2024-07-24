Atlanta Braves hit panic button with surprise team meeting: 5 trades to bolster the roster for the 2nd half, including for Brent Rooker

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves hit the panic button and called for an unexpected team meeting. The moment was another sign that the organization must make some impact moves soon if they hope to be a legitimate playoff contender down the stretch.

This has been one of the more frustrating Atlanta Braves seasons in recent memory. No, they aren’t a disaster that has performed well below standard and are near the bottom of the National League East standings. Instead, they enter the MLB games today owning the top spot in the Wild Card race.

Related: Atlanta Braves game today – Get time and channel for the next Braves game

But this is far from a vintage Braves team. Top stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider are done for the season. And they are dealing with injuries to a few other players, including a broken wrist suffered by second baseman Ozzie Albies recently.

Unsurprisingly they have struggled out of the All-Star break, and it obviously worried players in the Braves locker room. On Tuesday night, The Athletic’s Atlanta beat writer David O’Brien reported the “Braves are having a team meeting right now. Highly unusual for them to have a team-wide meeting at this time before a game.”

Clearly, Atlanta players were trying to circle the wagons and stop the momentum from going in the wrong direction. Unfortunately, they couldn’t and fell for a third straight day, this time to the Reds by a score of 4-1.

The organization must make at least a couple of moves before the July 30 MLB trade deadline to bolster the roster for the stretch run. With that in mind, here are five logical targets for the team on the current trade market.

Related: Atlanta Braves reportedly interested in trade for star from division rival

5 Atlanta Braves trade targets to bolster the roster for the second half

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson

While the Atlanta Braves must improve the roster for 2024, looking ahead isn’t bad either. That is why Los Angeles Angels ace Tyler Anderson should be an option. The 34-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career and the two-time All-Star is on the books for next season at a very affordable $15 million.

He could make a big impact this season and be a backup plan if they lose Max Fried to free agency and Charlie Morton to retirement this winter.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time – Ranking the 30 best MLB players ever

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been linked to the Braves for weeks and it almost seems like a must move. The one-time All-Star can play multiple positions. He is only 26 years old and is under team control for two more seasons. There are few better realistic fits for the team in this year’s trade market.

Lane Thomas

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals are expected to be sellers before July 30 and the Braves have reportedly been fans of outfielder Lane Thomas for some time. The 28-year-old would be a rock-solid addition who brings depth to the outfield and some extra pop to the batting order. He would not come at a hefty cost and is signed for another season at an affordable rate.

Erik Fedde

While there has been a lot of talk about the Chicago White Sox moving All-Star Garrett Crochet, fellow starter Erick Fedde is more likely to be moved. The journeyman pitcher is having a career year and would be an affordable option to bolster the rotation. Assuming he is hitting his prime and will pitch like this in upcoming seasons, his $7.5 million contract in 2025 is a major bargain.

Also Read: MLB playoff predictions

Brent Rooker

It is unclear if the Oakland Athletics would actually trade talented young All-Star Brent Rooker. But if they are willing to take offers, he feels like a perfect Atlanta Braves player. He was a notable All-Star snub this month and is having an even better season than he did last year.

The 29-year-old is a legitimate slugger who is on pace to hit well over 40 homers this season. Plus, he is under team control for three more seasons. He is a player worth giving up some premium prospects for.