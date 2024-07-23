Atlanta Braves reportedly interested in trade for star from division rival

Despite their injury issues, the Atlanta Braves entered MLB games today with a 54-46 record and in playoff positioning in the National League.

Atlanta is without ace starter Spencer Strider and star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season. It has certainly impacted the team’s standing as a potential World Series contender.

How will these issues impact Atlanta’s plans ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline? It’s an open question. But there are certainly some needs here.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported recently that the Braves are interested in “adding, but not all in” ahead of the deadline next Thursday. The insider also reports that Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is a potential target of Atlanta’s front office.

Related: Prominent MLB insider links Atlanta Braves to pursuit of 4-time All-Star to replace Ronald Acuna Jr.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It makes sense that the Braves would be interested in outfield help with Acuna Jr. out for the season. The 28-year-old Thomas could fill in nicely. Last season saw him hit 28 homers with 86 RBI while boasting a solid .783 OPS. He’s also under team control beyond the 2024 campaign.

At issue here for Atlanta is a depleted farm system and attempting to work out a trade with a division rival. Those conversations get tricky.

Atlanta Braves record: 54-45, 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies

Does it make sense to dive further into a weak farm system when you’re looking at fighting for a wild card spot? This is the question Braves president Alex Anthopoulos and Co. will have to answer in short order.