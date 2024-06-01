Prominent MLB insider links Atlanta Braves to pursuit of 4-time All-Star to replace Ronald Acuna Jr.

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A notable MLB insider claims the Atlanta Braves could target an aging four-time All-Star to replace superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Braves’ 32-23 record to begin June is not where the team would like to be, especially as they chase the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies — the team with the best record in the league. However, what they have done so far is impressive nonetheless, especially since they lost ace Spencer Strider after just two starts this season.

However, things got worse earlier this week when top star and 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL while being caught leaning too far from second base. The news was a devastating blow for an organization that had World Series aspirations after winning over 100 games in the last two seasons.

Publicly, the Atlanta Braves have suggested they will address the massive hole left by Acuna Jr. internally. However, if Adam Duvall is not up to the task of doing a competent job as a starting outfielder for the team, it seems like a matter of time before they look outside the organization for a fix. And one MLB insider has a possible option.

On Friday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed that the Toronto Blue Jays are likely to place four-time All-Star George Springer on the trade block soon, and to make sure they get a worthwhile deal done they “would need to pay most of his $25M salary.”

For that reason, Heyman also suggested that Atlanta would be a “potential fit” to swing a deal for Springer. The Braves have always been an organization that uses their money wisely. While not having to pay the rest of his salary this season would be appealing, he still has two years and over $48 million left on the six-year, $150 million contract he signed in 2021.

Springer is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career and has a slash line of .209/.306/.310.