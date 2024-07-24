Blue Jays star Bo Bichette reportedly wants out of Toronto: 4 potential landing spots including the Dodgers and Braves

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

With rumors swirling that the Toronto Blue Jays could trade homegrown star Bo Bichette, a new report claims the two-time All-Star would welcome a trade out of Canada.

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Blue Jays. They enter the MLB games today dead last in the American League East and a whopping 10 games under .500. And no player better encapsulates this season for the team than Bo Bichette.

Bichette entered the year as one of the best shortstops in the game, but much like the Blue Jays, has taken a major step back in 2024. Yet, unlike his team, there is reason to believe his performance is likely an outlier. He has dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season and has a resume of five previous years showing he is far better than what he’s shown.

That is why it is unsurprising that his name has been in various trade rumors before the July 30 trade deadline. Especially since he has just one year left on his contract. While various reports suggest Toronto is unlikely to move Bichette, it seems he is very open to going elsewhere.

“Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has told friends that he would welcome a trade,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported recently.

Bo Bichette stats (2024): .223 AVG, .276 OBP, .321 SLG, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 29 R

If the Toronto Blue Jays do decide to move one of the core members of their roster before July 30, here are four teams that would be very interested in acquiring the 26-year-old’s services.

4 teams that could pursue Bo Bichette trade before the July 30 trade deadline

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Bichette in recent weeks. They already have a star shortstop on the roster. But when Mookie Betts does return from injury he has the versatility and willingness to be slotted in elsewhere if they land Bichette. Like the Baltimore Orioles, the Dodgers have the prospects to entice any team into a blockbuster deal.

Atlanta Braves

Injuries to their top two players have severely hindered the Atlanta Braves in 2024. Nevertheless, the perennial playoff team is in the thick of the Wild Card race and would be a threat in the postseason. Especially if they added Bichette. Atlanta has been linked to Jazz Chisholm Jr. but Bo Bichette would be a far better addition for this season and next.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners badly need to add impact bats to their lineup for the stretch run. Their weak lineup has cost them their lead in the AL West and could cost them a playoff spot. Bo Bichette would have to move over to second if traded to Seattle, however, that shouldn’t be problematic to get a chance to compete for a playoff contender with World Series aspirations.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best records in baseball despite getting little from several positions, including shortstop. Landing Bo Bichette would be a huge upgrade at SS and to the lineup for the stretch run. Furthermore, the two-time All-Star is the type of player they could invest in and make a core member of their roster beyond 2024 and 2025.