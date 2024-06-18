Atlanta Braves news: MLB insider reveals 2 under-the-radar impact players they might target before the trade deadline

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

With the Atlanta Braves in a tough spot and in need of some impact players to boost the roster for the stretch run, a prominent MLB insider revealed recently two potential trade targets that might be a good fit for an organization that has no intention of giving up on their 2024 title hopes before the MLB trade deadline.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Braves are showing signs of finally breaking out of the slump that saw them lose five straight, including three shockingly to the lowly Washington Nationals. It has been a frustrating year for a team that has lost their top two players, Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr., to season-ending injuries.

It seems like a bad year to try and win a World Series without those two stars and overcome a Philadelphia Phillies team that has been one of the best in baseball this year. Not to mention a stacked and expensive Los Angeles Dodgers squad out west. It almost begs the question of whether they could sell at the trade deadline, punt on this season, and regroup in 2025.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale says there is no chance of Atlanta even considering a sale of certain players, and recently revealed two potential targets that could make an impact in the second half.

Tommy Pham stats (2024): .287 AVG, .346 OBP, .406 SLG, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 21 R 3 SB

“They’ll never give up. It’s way too good of a fan base [and] way too good of an atmosphere,” Nightengale told Sportsnaut. “I don’t care if they are 30 games back, they’re not selling there. Like a Zack Eflin would be perfect for them. They need another veteran starter. They can grab some outfielders off the scrap heap. A guy like Tommy Pham or something like that.

“But there’s no way they give up. It’s still a very good team. They’ve been underachieving but nobody wants to face them in the playoffs either.”

Zack Eflin stats (2024): 3-4 record, 4.12 ERA, 1.170 WHIP, 57 SO, 5 BB, 74.1 IP

Nightengale’s thoughts are reason for Braves fans to be hopeful about the rest of the season because there is more than enough time to make some key moves and get on a bit of run heading into the playoffs.

Eflin’s career stats don’t jump off the page but he has been a rock-solid middle-of-the-rotation starter who posted 16 wins last season. The same can be said for Pham, who is in his eleventh season in the league, seems to be as good as ever, and has been a bright spot for a lowly White Sox team in 2024. Both would be affordable options on the market over the next few weeks.