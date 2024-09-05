Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper opens up about trade rumors

Credit: Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper is returning for his third season with the Cleveland Browns. The five-time Pro Bowler became the first receiver in franchise history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons when he put up a total of 1,250 yards in 2023.

Despite this, drama was the name of the game between Cooper and the Browns this past offseason. The two were initially mired in a contract quagmire before they agreed on a restructured deal.

Then, came rumors about Cooper potentially being sent to the San Francisco 49ers as part of a broader package in a blockbuster trade for fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

In fact, reports suggested that Cleveland had offered Cooper to San Francisco. Things never materialized after Aiyuk indicated he did not want to head to the Browns. He was ultimately handed a lucrative long-term contract by the 49ers.

That was not in any way the end of it. Players don’t like to hear their names involved in rumors unless they request a trade. Cooper was no different. The former first-round pick from Alabama made waves last month by indicating that he wouldn’t mind being traded. It came via an Instagram Story.

In talking to the media ahead of Cleveland’s season opener against Cooper’s former Dallas Cowboys team, the receiver touched on this post.

Read more: NFL Week 1 schedule

“Hey, I mean, the media is all about sensationalism, so I’ll let y’all have fun with whatever you thought that might’ve meant,” Amari Cooper said, via Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald.

That’s not exactly a denial. It’s also safe to say that Cooper is using media as a scapegoat. As for being involved in rumors, Cooper expanded further.

“At the end of the day, you might be traded away from one team — it’s all about how you perceive things. Life is all about perception because in regards to trades, you’re traded away from one team but you’re being accepted into another team,” Cooper said.

“So I just look at it as, that’s how the business is arranged. There was a time when there was no free agency. Although I’ve never been a free agent, but I’m just saying that to make a point where players weren’t getting traded as much. It’s just a part of the business now.”

Related: Cleveland Browns standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As noted above, Cooper restructured his contract with the Browns before trade rumors took hold. It included him picking up $5 million in incentives. The star receiver is slated to hit free agency next March.

Nothing Cooper said to media on Thursday suggests he’ll be in Cleveland long-term. That could obviously change as the season progresses.

A first-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2015, Cooper was acquired by Cleveland from Dallas ahead of the 2022 season. He’s tallied 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons with the Browns.

Expect further rumors on this front should the Browns struggle ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadine.