Brandon Aiyuk was nearly traded to Cleveland Browns for a respectful haul, but the deal was canceled for one specific reason

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are engaged in what’s become a very public battle. The second-team All-Pro is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he wants an extension. Yet, to this point, the 49ers haven’t been able to see eye-to-eye with their star receiver on contract value.

This has led to several other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers to get involved. However, the Patriots have already bowed out of the competition, despite receiving a strong contract offer worth a reported $32 million per season. That may leave only the Browns and Steelers.

Yet, recent reports suggest the 49ers have recently re-started their contract negotiations with Aiyuk and his agent. The belief is the 49ers will be able to get something done with the 26-year-old wideout, but now we’ve learned what the Browns offered for him via trade.

Related: Brandon Aiyuk rumors take a big turn in latest San Francisco 49ers update

Cleveland Browns tried trading Amari Cooper, plus picks for Brandon Aiyuk: What happened?

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

According to NBC Sports 49ers insider Matt Maiocco, the Cleveland Browns tried trading for Brandon Aiyuk, and they made a respectful offer that San Francisco may have been prepared to accept.

The Browns’ trade offer for Aiyuk included Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round selection. That would give the 49ers a five-time Pro Bowl receiver, plus future assets in exchange for their rising star. As Maiocco noted, the belief is this Browns Aiyuk trade would have been completed, had he wanted to play for Cleveland.

However, Aiyuk reportedly nixed the deal. He and the 49ers have, as mentioned, since returned to the negotiation table. If the report is true, and we have no reason to believe it isn’t, then it’s not a good look for the Browns’ relationship with Cooper. He’s their best receiver, but indicating that they were ready to ship him to San Francisco just weeks before the NFL season kicks off, isn’t ideal.

For the 49ers, this development could be considered a big win. The Browns are perceived as contenders after reaching the playoffs despite dealing with a myriad of injuries, including Deshaun Watson. But if Aiyuk said no, then maybe he really does want to continue his effort to help the 49ers win a Super Bowl. He’s

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner