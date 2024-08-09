Brandon Aiyuk rumors take a big turn in latest San Francisco 49ers update

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk this season? It’s one of the biggest questions as NFL preseason play kicks off.

So far, we know the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all pursued a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver. Yet, the Patriots have since dropped out, despite offering as much as $32 million per season, due to Aiyuk not wanting to play for a non-contender.

Now, we have another update in the Aiyuk trade saga, and it could spell bad news for the Steelers and every other team pursuing the 49ers’ star receiver.

San Francisco 49ers amplify efforts to retain Brandon Aiyuk with a contract extension

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the San Francisco 49ers are stepping up their effort to sign Brandon Aiyuk to a contract extension. However, as the NFL insider notes, the “situation is still fluid,” meaning a trade is not off the table. Several teams are still involved, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to SF appears increasingly possible. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s set to make $14.1 million this season with the 49ers, but if everyone gets their way, Aiyuk could be making a lot more starting next season. After reaching second-team All-Pro status, Aiyuk has earned a big raise.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 TD

Still just 26 years old, it’s no surprise the 49ers are making a stronger effort to keep the 6-foot, 200-pound receiver as a key part of their core over the next few seasons. He’s become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he’s unlikely to slow down any time soon.

Now, Aiyuk chimed in on the matter, via Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk weighs in on the latest developments, via an Instagram comment: pic.twitter.com/LQoVDm5kEg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

