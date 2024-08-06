Latest NFL trade rumors reveal 2 finalists for Brandon Aiyuk trade, offers to San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is prominent in NFL trade rumors this summer, with the All-Pro offensive weapon generating massive trade interest. Even with the 49ers in Super Bowl contention, it appears one of the best wide receivers in the NFL could be on the move.

Aiyuk first popped up in NFL rumors at the start of the offseason, when it became clear he wanted a new contract to keep playing for the 49ers. With NFL revenue skyrocketing and Aiyuk coming off a season with second-team All-Pro honors, it seemed like the perfect time to land a new deal.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (ESPN): 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 ypr

As Aiyuk’s camp and the 49ers front office went through contract negotiations, his peers made NFL news. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (4 years, $140 million), Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (3 years, $96 million), Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (4 years, $120 million), Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (3 years, $90 million) and Jaylen Waddle (3 years, $84.75 million)ll sign all signed deals making them some of the highest-paid NFL players.

Brandon Aiyuk contract (Spotrac): $14.124 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

Aiyuk wanted a similar deal, at the very least meeting the $30 million AAV that four of his peers landed and CeeDee Lamb is poised to receive. Instead, according to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers have offered a contract extension “in the $26 million (per year” range.”

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

After months of failed contract negotiations, Aiyuk’s name has popped back up in NFL trade rumors. Now, following weeks of the 49ers denying any interest in moving their All-Pro wide receiver, multiple trades are reportedly on the table.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have a trade framework in place with the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. San Francisco also talked to the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Commanders bowed out and the Steelers wouldn’t meet the 49ers’ price.

The Patriots are reportedly offering a trade package involving multiple draft picks and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, pending Aiyuk’s agreement on a contract extension. Bourne, age 29, signed a three-year contract with New England this offseason worth $19.5 million.

Kendrick Bourne stats (ESPN): 264 receptions, 3,409 receiving yards, 12.9 ypr, 21 touchdowns in 99 games played

Bourne began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020, pulling in 49 receptions for 667 receiving yards. In 2021, he set career-highs in receptions (55), receiving yards (800) and touchdowns (five) with the Patriots.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com indicated that the Browns could send Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the 49ers as part of a trade for Aiyuk. Cooper, age 30, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who is coming off consecutive seasons with at least 70 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards.

Amari Cooper stats (ESPN): 72 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards, 17.4 yards per reception, 5 touchdowns across 15 games in 2023

With San Francisco having deals in place with New England and Cleveland, the decision reportedly comes down to Aiyuk. He either accepts the contract extension offer on the table for both teams or holds out, attempting to influence a trade to his reported preferred team (Pittsburgh). If he doesn’t approve a trade to the Browns or Patriots then the 49ers could keep him for the season but a contract extension with San Francisco is viewed as extremely unlikely.

