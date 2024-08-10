Drama brews as Amari Cooper suggests he ‘wouldn’t mind’ a move amid Cleveland Browns trade rumors

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Following reports that Amari Cooper could be the centerpiece of a trade return for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the five-time Pro Bowler posted a surprising message on social media Friday.

There has been no bigger story around the NFL in recent days than the developing trade market for 49ers stud receiver Brandon Aiyuk. After requesting a trade last month, the team started to more seriously consider offers from interested teams in recent days.

Related: Brandon Aiyuk was nearly traded to Cleveland Browns for a respectful haul, but the deal was canceled for one specific reason

When the news broke that San Francisco would welcome new offers, rumors claimed the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots had the framework of a deal set and just needed to come to terms on a new long-term contract with Aiyuk. Unfortunately for both teams, Aiyuk doesn’t look to be interested in joining either team.

In the days since the original reports, more information has been leaked on those potential trades, and Amari Cooper was expected to be a part of what was sent back to San Francisco for Aiyuk. Well, it seems if that deal is revived before the start of the 2024 season, the impending free agent would welcome a trade to the Bay Area.

Amari Cooper stats (2023): 72 catches, 1,250 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 17.4 yards per catch

Drama brewing between Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns?

On Friday night, Cooper took to his Instagram account and posted a mysterious message. “Lol, I wouldn’t mind at all,” he wrote in the Instagram Story post.

Obviously, he doesn’t specifically mention the trade, but it is hard to imagine he is referring to some other situation he would not mind, and the rest of the football world knows about.

Cooper is set to be a free agent after this season and posted a career-best 1,250 receiving yards for the Browns in 2023 when the team started multiple different quarterbacks. In the end, it is all business, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Amari Cooper holds a grudge after these trade attempts and purposefully looks to find a deal elsewhere next season.

Related: Cleveland Browns unveil plans for $2.4 billion Lakefront stadium