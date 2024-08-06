Cleveland Browns rumor claims they will unload major piece on offense in potential Brandon Aiyuk trade

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If the Cleveland Browns were able to complete a blockbuster Brandon Aiyuk trade, a new rumor claims that they would part with one of their top players on offense in a potential deal.

The Browns are just days away from the start of 2024 NFL preseason. On August 10 they will face off with the Green Bay Packers in what will be a major step on the road to Week 1. For a while, it looked like their roster was set in stone. However, there have been rumblings this week that they could make a huge move before the start of the season.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are the two top contenders for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. And both teams allegedly have the framework for a deal in place. What makes the rumors interesting is that both organizations are expected to give up a top receiver in a potential deal.

Cleveland Browns expected to part with Amari Cooper in potential Brandon Aiyuk trade

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the Browns, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington claimed on Tuesday that five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper would be the centerpiece of the Browns’ return for the rising star. Cooper had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023. Posting 72 catches, 1,250 receiving yards (a career high) and five touchdowns.

Aiyuk has slowly become one of the most respected pass catchers in the game over the last two seasons, despite not earning Pro Bowl honors. He is in the final year of his rookie deal and is reportedly looking for a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Amari Cooper stats (2023): 72 catches, 1,250 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 17.4 yards per catch

Cooper is also in the final year of the five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

