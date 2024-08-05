Cleveland Browns news: Star player carted off field with worrisome injury

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns dealt with a plethora of injuries a season ago. That included star quarterback Deshaun Watson missing all but six games.

Despite earning a suprise trip to the playoffs, the Browns can’t expect to have the same success in 2024 if these injury issues repeat themselves.

Unfortunately, a scary scene unfolded from training camp in Berea on Monday. Star EDGE rusher Za’Darius Smith had to leave practice on a cart after suffering what seems to be a serious injury. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted that he seemed to be in some serious pain.

Obviously, head coach Kevin Stefanski and Co. have yet to provide an update on Smith’s status. That will come after practice ends later on Monday. But this could be significant.

Related: Cleveland Browns standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith is important to the Browns’ success on defense opposite Myles Garrett. In his first season with Cleveland, the veteran recorded 20 QB hits and 5.5 sacks. He’s tallied double-digit sacks three times in his career.

The Browns’ defense was among the best in the NFL a season ago. The combination of an elite-level pass rusher with some studs in the secondary led to this.

We have no idea the seriousness of Smith’s injury. But these have to be some nervous times in Cleveland. That’s for sure.