Cleveland Browns news: Team unveils plans for $2.4 billion lake front stadium

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have played at their current venue in the downtown area for the past quarter century. That came after playing at the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium from 1946-1995.

It now looks like owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam are looking to change things up.

The team sent a letter to its season ticket holders recently, indicating that they have plans in place to build a $2.4 billion domed stadium on the lake front.

“Similar to other markets in the Midwest, this proposed domed stadium would catalyze our region in a major way. The stadium’s year-round activity would anchor a large-scale lifestyle and entertainment district, including experiential retail, residential space, hotels and other unique products, drawing visitors throughout the year and driving substantial fiscal impact for our region,” the Cleveland Browns wrote in a statement.

“While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become.”

The Browns are also considering a $1.1 billion renovation of their current stadium in talks with the city of Cleveland.

Related: Cleveland Browns standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Potential new Cleveland Browns stadium and what it would mean

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen this in the past with other professional sports teams in North America. That is to say, erecting a new venue as part of a broader plan to revitalize a community.

PNC Park, the home of MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards are two obvious examples. The same can be said for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams.

As for the potential Brook Park location, the Browns released renderings on Wednesday. It included a video of the yet-to-be-built project.