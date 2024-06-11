Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper latest wide receiver to hold out from minicamp

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

We can now add Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper to the list of players at his position to hold out from mandatory minicamp this month.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Cooper is a no-show for minicamp this week as he seeks a new contract.

Cooper joins the lies of CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Brandon AIyuk (San Francisco 49ers) and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals) in holding out. The move could end up costing Cooper $101,716 in fines.

Cooper, 29, is set to enter the final year of his current contract. The Pro Bowler is playing under a five-year, $100 million contract he signed with his former Dallas Cowboys team back in 2020.

Related: Highest-paid NFL players of 2024

Amari Cooper stats (2023): 72 receptions, 1,250 yards, 5 TD

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s $20 million average salary has him as the 20th highest-paid wide receiver on a per-year basis. He’s obviously underpaid in the grand scheme of things.

All of this comes at a time when the wide receiver market continues to rest itself on a near daily basis this offseason.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings just inked the richest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history, signing a four-year, $140 million extension.

The likes of A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Nico Collins and Michael Pittman Jr. have also inked ucrative long-term extensions this offseason. Amari Cooper now wants his.