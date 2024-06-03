How Brandon Aiyuk contract situation is impacted by record-setting Justin Jefferson deal

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Brandon Aiyuk contract situation will take center stage for the San Francisco 49ers this coming summer. After an offseason filled with trade rumors, it now stands to reason that the former first-round pick from Arizona State will be back with the defending NFC champs for the 2024 season.

This is seemingly well known. The larger question is obvious. Will Aiyuk take part in training camp or will he be a holdout?

It’s all about Aiyuk’s contract situation. He remained away from organized team activities (OTAs) in hopes of landing a new contract. He wants to be paid. He deserved to be paid. And in reality, the NFL wide receiver market will dictate it.

Earlier on Monday, the Minnesota Vikings inked star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a record-breaking four-year, $140 million contract. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with a whopping $110 million in total guarantees.

Jefferson, 24, is the best wide receiver in the NFL. He deserved to get paid like it. We’re talking about a dude who has tallied 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns in just four NFL seasons.

The $35 million Jefferson is earning annually on his deal with the Vikings has him $1 million higher than Nick Bosa as it relates to average salary for non-quarterbacks in the NFL. Aiyuk obviously is not yet at the same level as Jefferson. However, Monday’s deal will have an impact on his seemingly imminent extension with San Francisco.

Impact of Justin Jefferson extension on Brandon Aiyuk

It’s not only Aiyuk who is in line for a huge extension. CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) and Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) are also angling for massive deals. The same thing can be said for Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

In reality, it’s going to be all about how the market resets itself. If Aiyuk is the first to land a new deal, it will up the ante for the three other wide receivers mentioned above. If not, things get more complicated between Aiyuk and the 49ers’ brass.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TD

To say that Aiyuk is important to the 49ers’ success would be an understatement. Brock Purdy posted a 124.0 QB rating when targeting Aiyuk last season. For comparison’s sake, Vikings signal callers tallied a 107.7 QB rating when targeting Jefferson in 2023.

It stands to reason that Aiyuk’s camp has brought this up in negotiations with general manager John Lynch and the 49ers.

As for the broader wide receiver market, six of the nine highest-paid players at this position have inked new deals during the offseason.

That includes Amon-Ra St. Brown inking a four-year, $120 million contract with the Detroit Lions. This is still likely the starting-off point in talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers following Monday’s big news.