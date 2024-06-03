San Francisco 49ers reportedly provide Brock Purdy new target in NFL free agency

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has some of the best skill-position talent in the NFL surrounding him.

That includes running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle as well as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

What has been missing is a reliable backup to Kittle at tight end. After all, players at that position behind Kittle caught all of four passes for the 49ers a season ago.

Now that San Francisco has more cap room after June 1, the team is using some of its to fine tune this position.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the 49ers have signed veteran tight end Logan Thomas. He was among the most-underrated players remaining in NFL free agency. Last season with the Washington Commanders, Thomas caught 55 passes for 496 yards and four touchdowns.

What Logan Thomas provides the San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Consistency. That’s the one word to best describe what the fomer Virginia Tech quarterback has provided since entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Thomas, 32, tallied 184 receptions for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons with Washington. His best performance came back in 2020 when Thomas hauled in 72 passes for 670 yards.

Depth has obviously been an issue at tight end for the 49ers. That’s why they signed Brock Wright to an offer sheet earlier in the offseason. Once the Detroit Lions matched said offer, this became more of a need.