Acrisure Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Previously known as Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers now play at the re-branded Acrisure Stadium, which is the same building as Heinz Field. While it’s been a big adjustment for some, all the history of the legendary football arena still exists. A trip to visit Acrisure Stadium is always a memorable experience for all to enjoy. If you’re hoping to take in a Steelers game any time soon, here’s everything you’ll want to know.

Where is Acrisure Stadium located?

Acrisure Stadium is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The address of Acrisure Stadium is 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Who plays at Acrisure Stadium?

The Pittsburgh Steelers play at Acrisure Stadium.

What is the capacity of Acrisure Stadium?

The capacity at Acrisure Stadium is 68,400, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Acrisure Stadium?

Acrisure Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff, giving you enough time to find something to eat and get to your set before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Acrisure Stadium?

The Acrisure Stadium Fan Guide contains maps identifying parking lots throughout the area. We suggest going to Spot Hero to find the best parking garage or lot suitable for you. The further away from the stadium, the cheaper the parking will be. Try leaving early to beat the traffic, especially if you are new to the area.

Can you tailgate at Acrisure Stadium?

Tailgating is not permitted in any garages. You are only allowed to tailgate surface parking lots that are near Acrisure Stadium. The parking lots will open four hours before game time. You will see surface lots that will have signs saying they are tailgating.

Can you watch the warm-ups of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Acrisure Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Acrisure Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to Acrisure Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring your food or drinks into Acrisure Stadium unless it is medication and is inspected before entering the stadium.

Is Acrisure Stadium cashless?

Acrisure Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Acrisure Stadium?

Suites at Acrisure Stadium cost between $12,000-$40,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

The 300 level is the lowest suite level at Heinz Field. Luxury boxes on this level can accommodate groups as large as 20 based on suite availability.

400 Level Suites are located right above the 300 Level and will offer guests a similar experience.

The Champions Club Suites are positioned on the north side of the Champions Club and face the field.

What is there to eat at Acrisure Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Acrisure Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Goal Line Stand: Staple stadium foods, including hot dogs, pizza, peanuts, popcorn, soft pretzels, soda, beer, and more throughout the stadium.

Staple stadium foods, including hot dogs, pizza, peanuts, popcorn, soft pretzels, soda, beer, and more throughout the stadium. Beverage Blitz: Soda and beer throughout the stadium for fans to enjoy.

Soda and beer throughout the stadium for fans to enjoy. Pittsburgh Pierogi House: Serving up classic pierogis for fans to enjoy on game day.

Serving up classic pierogis for fans to enjoy on game day. Primanti Brothers: Loaded sandwiches with tomatoes, fries, meat, and more out in the Great Hall.

Loaded sandwiches with tomatoes, fries, meat, and more out in the Great Hall. Quaker Steak ‘N’ Lube: Gyros, wings, and pierogis.

Gyros, wings, and pierogis. Kennywood: Potato patch gravy fries out in the Great Hall.

Potato patch gravy fries out in the Great Hall. ​Benkovitz Seafood: Fish and chips and more out in section 106.

Fish and chips and more out in section 106. Nacho Zone: Loaded nachos in sections 227, 241, 522, and 535.

