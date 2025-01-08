NFL insiders shed light on Tyreek Hill’s trade value after disappointing season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill, coming off the most disappointing full season of his career, missing the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time since 2019, when he missed four games, has had an odd start to his offseason. He began by seemingly leaving the door open to being traded before later taking to social media to express his passion for the Miami Dolphins fanbase.

Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 6, 2025

Publicly, the Dolphins have indicated they had a good meeting with Hill. But privately? It could be a different story for the 30-year-old receiver who just missed the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career.

Yet, if the Dolphins did consider trading the five-time All-Pro, what would be their return? What is Hill’s trade value? It may be lower than many expect.

Tyreek Hill trade may not net Miami Dolphins more than a Day 2 pick

Wide receiver trade values are lower than expected, especially when they’re either disgruntled, already have a massive salary, or are looking for a new contract. In this case, it’s a player who’s seemingly disgruntled, aging, and coming off the least productive full season of their career.

Still, we’re talking about an eight-time Pro Bowl receiver who’s likely poised to earn a spot in Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame once his playing career is over. Still, what’s Tyreek Hill’s trade value if the Miami Dolphins considered offers this offseason?

The Athletic’s NFL analysts recently examined how much the Dolphins could fetch for Hill via trade, and the return may be lower than many anticipate.

One analyst suggested the best the Dolphins could get was hypothetically a 2025 third-round pick from the New Orleans Saints or Arizona Cardinals. That would be the 71st or 78th pick overall. Is that enough to trade Miami’s top offensive weapon, even after a down season?

Others speculated on the Dolphins receiving something like a conditional fourth-round pick from a WR-needy team like the New England Patriots. This offer would likely depend on how productive Hill is with his new team. If he gets back to top form and gets over 1,000 yards, the pick could upgrade to a third-rounder, but that wouldn’t convey until 2026, pushing the Dolphins’ trade return out for another year instead of helping them win now.

One prediction even suggested the Dolphins could swap him for George Pickens, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. But would Pittsburgh swap their 23-year-old star for one who’s seven years older?

Upon first glance, it would appear that Miami’s best move is to hold onto Hill this offseason. Yet, if he forces their hand with a true trade demand, they might not have another option. Plus, those trade requests often lead to even worse trade offers since teams know they have little choice but to move on from a disgruntled player.

