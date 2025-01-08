6 Joe Milton trade landing spots in 2025

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Drake Maye at less than 100 percent, the New England Patriots turned to backup quarterback Joe Milton to start in the regular season finale. The gunslinger impressed, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, making several eyebrow-raising throws. He also added 16 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Since then, according to NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo, multiple QB-needy teams have apparently inquired about trading for Milton. Let's look at six potential trade destinations for Milton this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford will be 37 next season. So unless Stetson Bennett suddenly shows signs of being a franchise quarterback, the Los Angeles Rams might want to bring in a contingency plan this offseason. They might not find a player with a higher ceiling than Milton, who has shown to have a very lively arm and can spark an offense in a hurry.

Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, Anthony Richardson will develop into a superstar. But there's a reason the Colts have only gotten 15 starts out of the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both having durability and consistency issues, it's time to admit that Richardson may not be the future in Indianapolis after all. Meanwhile, Milton would present a fine alternative option if the Colts want a player who can execute downfield throws.

New York Jets

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

We can pretty much can this idea. There's no way the New England Patriots would trade a quarterback to their AFC East rivals. However, if the New York Jets could present them with an offer too good to refuse for the former sixth-round pick, perhaps a deal could be had after all. It likely doesn't hurt that both teams have fired their head coach, so its not like Milton can bring any trade secrets to New York.

New York Giants

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There's no franchise quarterback on the New York Giants' roster. That needs to change. Ideally, it gets done through the draft, but with the Giants slipping to fourth in the draft order, they need to face the potential reality that neither Shedeur Sanders nor Cam Ward will be available by the time they're on the clock. Trading for Milton would at least give them a QB with a high ceiling.

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders, picking sixth, are in an even tougher spot as they search for a quarterback this offseason. There are only two quarterbacks projected to be selected in the first round. This means the Raiders will likely have to sign yet another veteran, as they did last year with Gardner Minshew, yet if it were us, we'd be calling about the availability of Milton.

Cleveland Browns

Credit: Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images