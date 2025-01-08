1 bold prediction for every game during NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now that NFL Wild Card Playoffs schedule has been revealed, we have six new matchups to preview. Twelve playoff teams are on the schedule, providing plenty of action to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Wild Card NFL Playoffs schedule, including intriguing matchups between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, plus the Green Bay Packers versus Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers force three turnovers in win over Texans

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boasting the NFL's best defense this year, the Los Angeles Chargers gave opponents a lot of trouble. If they have any hope of winning on Saturday, they'll need to force C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Houston Texans offense into tough situations. One of the ways the Chargers can leave with a win is by forcing three turnovers, which they accomplished in three separate games this season, and they all resulted in victories.

George Pickens goes off for 100 yards as Steelers shock Ravens

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Although he's just in his third season, George Pickens is one of the NFL's best receivers. He missed three games this year, so he only got to face the Ravens once, when he recorded eight catches for 89 yards. If Pittsburgh's offense gets hot and connects on big plays, we could see the Steelers get a huge upset, and Pickens topping 100 yards would be a distinct reason why.

Bo Nix stuns Bills with four touchdowns in Broncos win

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix had a solid season, but it was the end that really stood out, where he racked up 12 passing touchdowns over his last four games. The Buffalo Bills are the clear favorite, but if Nix can have another four-touchdown day, the Denver Broncos could pull off one of the biggest upsets of this year's NFL Playoffs.

Josh Jacobs outdoes Saquon Barkley in Packers win over Eagles

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is expected to win NFL's Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 2,000 yards. But Josh Jacobs quietly had a strong debut season with the Green Bay Packers too. Now that Christian Watson is out for the year, the Packers may have to lean on their star running back more. If so, Green Bay might be able to emerge with a big win over the Eagles.

Bucky Irving gets 100 rush yards in Buccaneers win over Commanders

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Even though he was a fourth-round pick, Bucky Irving quietly had one of the best seasons among all rookies. He racked up 1,122 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, yet he only had thre100-yard games. But all three of those came in December, which indicates he's getting hot at the perfect time. If he can carry that momentum into Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be able to beat the Washington Commanders.

Matthew Stafford has 300-yard game in Rams win over Vikings

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images