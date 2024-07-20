St. Louis Cardinals insider reveals top two targets before July 30 MLB trade deadline

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

A St. Louis Cardinals insider claims the organization has a pair of under-the-radar starting pitchers on their wish list before the July 30 trade deadline.

The Cardinals enter the second half of the MLB season as one of the more intriguing teams in the league. They have certainly underperformed this season and haven’t gotten much from their top two players. Yet they are still in striking distance of the National League Central lead and own one of the top two Wild Card spots.

After weeks of speculation that they’d be sellers, a case can be made that they should be buyers. It is an idea MLB.com Cardinals reporter John Denton subscribes to. And claimed this week the organization will definitely look to add instead of subtract. They are also expected to use the horde of prospects they landed in a bevy of deals last year.

But what areas of the roster will they target? The speculation has been St. Louis is in the market for starting pitching. But blockbuster deals for All-Stars like Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal are unlikely. However, Denton did offer up two interesting names.

Nathan Eovaldi and Zach Eflin are on St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline wish list

“Two pitchers the Cards will likely target, per a source: Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Rays righty Zach Eflin,” Denton wrote.

The Texas Rangers are hoping to turn things around and stay in the AL West race. But if there aren’t clear signs of a resurgence, the defending champions would be smart to trade off some of their valuable chips. The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the few sure sellers before the deadline, and veteran starter Eflin is sure to have several suitors.

