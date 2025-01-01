Disappointing rumor emerges regarding St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado trade attempts

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

At the outset of the offseason, Nolan Arenado seemed like a sure bet to be traded from the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, here we are, long after the biggest MLB free agency dominoes have fallen, and the eight-time All-Star is still a member of the Cardinals.

It’s not like the Cardinals haven’t tried to unload the six-time Platinum Glove winner. A trade to the Houston Astros was nearly completed until Arenado refused to waive his no-trade clause. But since then, no other Arenado trade suitor has stepped to the plate.

St. Louis Cardinals may not be able to trade Nolan Arenado until spring training

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to trade Nolan Arenado. You would think there would be plenty of interest in the five-time Silver Slugger who’s still just 33 years old.

He’s under contract for $21 million next season, and his cap number dips to $16 million each of the next two years before becoming a free agent again. It’s not like he hasn’t been productive. Arenado still had an OPS+ of 101 last season, slugging 16 home runs and hitting .272.

But his trade market has yet to materialize, and according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Katie Woo, the Cardinals may have to wait a long time until they find a deal for Arenado.

“Now both the Cardinals and Arenado are facing a plausible reality where the 10-time Gold Glove winner remains in St. Louis next season. There has been minimal traction on Arenado’s front since the Astros deal fell through. Two prominent AL East teams — the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees — have been linked to Arenado throughout the winter, though it remains unclear where either team currently stands in its interest level.” The Athletic on St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado trade

It’s likely only a matter of time before a team steps up and takes on Arenado and his remaining salary. After all, he’s one of the most accomplished third basemen in baseball. Yet, teams may be exhausting other options before circling back for the California native.

