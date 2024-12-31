New York Yankees rumor claims they won’t get same help to complete Nolan Arenado trade as they did for Cody Bellinger

While reports suggest the New York Yankees would like to complete a Nolan Arenado trade, it seems one specific issue makes a deal nearly impossible.

It has been a very eventful offseason for the Yankees. They entered the fall as favorites to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, the Bronx Bombers came up just short in a wild bidding war with crosstown rivals the New York Mets.

Yet, they have bounced back in a major way with a quartet of notable moves. First, they gave Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried the richest contract ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher. They traded for stud closer Devin Williams and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then they got a discount rate to add future Hall-of-Famer Paul Goldschmidt.

Since the Goldschmidt signing there has been a lot of speculation that they could also acquire his St. Louis Cardinals pal Nolan Arenado. However, a new rumor seems to put a definitive end to that narrative.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

New York Yankees won’t get any help from St. Louis Cardinals in Nolan Arenado trade

“Multiple league sources say that while the Yankees like Arenado, they aren’t interested in taking on the majority of his contract. Something that would almost certainly need to happen from the Cardinals’ perspective,” The Athletic MLB insiders Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported on Monday.

“New York also does not have to trade for a third baseman; it can move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and hope a healthy DJ LeMahieu can man the hot corner consistently next year.”

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs had hit a stalemate in Cody Bellinger trade discussions this month. The Pinstripes were aiming for Chicago to pick up a large chunk of the outfielder’s remaining contract. Eventually, the two sides settled on the Cubs paying $5 million in each of the two years left on Bellinger’s deal.

It looks like the Cardinals will not be offering the same financial assistance to New York in a potential deal.

