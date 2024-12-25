Did Paul Goldschmidt do the opposite of Juan Soto and take less money to play for New York Yankees?

It seems that while Juan Soto left the New York Yankees for a more lucrative offer from the New York Mets in free agency, the franchise might have landed Paul Goldschmidt at a discount rate.

The Yankees have been busy over the last month. Over the first few weeks of the offseason, the team’s focus was completely on trying to make sure superstar outfielder Juan Soto returned to the team for 2025 and beyond. However, as the sports world is well aware their pitch was unsuccessful.

New York allegedly offered a contract worth as much as $760 million. Yet he chose to take his talents crosstown for $765 million and a plethora of perks from the Mets. In the wake of the landmark decision, the Pinstripes have spent a good bit of money.

They gave Atlanta Braves All-Star pitcher Max Fried a $218 million contract. And will take on much of the $52 million still owed to new addition Cody Bellinger. However, on Christmas Eve, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that new first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is coming to the Bronx at a markdown price.

Paul Goldschmidt stats (2024): .245 AVG, .302 OBP, .414 SLG, .716 OPS, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 70 R

Paul Goldschmidt turned down better offers to come to the New York Yankees?

“At least the Nats, Guardians, and D’backs were in for the ex-MVP, and word is he turned down bigger offers,” Heyman wrote.

Following Juan Soto’s shocking decision, some around baseball questioned if the New York Yankees’ prestige around the league had eroded for some players. However, when it comes to the one-time NL MVP and 14-year veteran, competing in Pinstripes still held a lot of weight.

Paul Goldschmidt contract: One year, $12.5 million

The Yankees won the AL East title and reached the World Series in 2024. They are seen as the favorites in the AL again after the moves they have made this offseason.

